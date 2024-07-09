Mainland's Taiwan affairs official meets former KMT chairperson

Xinhua) 09:31, July 09, 2024

HANGZHOU, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, met with Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in Hangzhou on Monday.

Hung is in Hangzhou, capital city of Zhejiang Province, attending the seventh cross-Strait youth development forum, which runs from July 6 to 12.

Pledging to promote mutual learning and exchanges between young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Song expressed the hope that young people from both sides will resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, actively participate in cross-strait exchanges, cooperation and integrated development, and realize their potential in the great journey toward national reunification and rejuvenation.

Hung expressed her hope for enhanced exchanges and communication and deepened mutual understanding between young people on both sides of the Strait, urging them to join hands to oppose "Taiwan independence" and promote national reunification and rejuvenation.

Initiated in 2018, the annual cross-Strait youth development forum serves as an important platform for youth from both sides of the Strait to exchange ideas, foster mutual understanding, and learn from each other.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)