3D-printed Terra Cotta Warriors make appearance in Taiwan

TAIPEI, July 3 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring 3D-printed replicas of Terra Cotta Warriors recently opened at a science and technology museum in Kaohsiung, offering visitors in Taiwan a glimpse into the grandeur of the world-class cultural relics.

The replicas featured in this exhibition were printed in accordance with detailed data gathered by the Emperor Qinshihuang Mausoleum Site Museum based in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

In addition to showcasing the Terra Cotta Warriors in various postures, the exhibition also features the latest achievements in the study and restoration of the warriors' original color.

The exhibition also consists of multiple interactive activities, such as an archaeological excavation simulation and a Terra Cotta Warriors restoration workshop.

Since opening on June 28, the exhibition has been well received by visitors, particularly students and teachers from local schools.

The exhibition was co-organized by multiple organizations on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, including the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and the Emperor Qinshihuang Mausoleum Site Museum. The exhibition in Kaohsiung will end on July 21 and will be followed by another one in Taoyuan from July 30 to Sept. 1.

