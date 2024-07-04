Cross-Strait youth summit opens in Beijing

A performance is staged prior to the opening ceremony of the cross-Strait youth summit in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A cross-Strait youth summit kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday, attended by about 600 people, including young people, from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

At the opening ceremony, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, called on the younger generations on both sides to become more proud, confident, and assured in their identity as Chinese.

Song urged them to firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, safeguard the common homeland of the Chinese nation, and actively participate in cross-Strait exchanges, cooperation, and integration.

Young people should be fully aware of the opportunities brought to them by Chinese modernization and contribute their wisdom and strength to cross-Strait integration, said Xu Xiao, president of the All-China Youth Federation, at the same ceremony.

In a speech delivered via video link, Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT), urged young people across the Strait to engage in in-depth exchanges, learn from each other, and work together to create a bright future for the Chinese nation.

Young people, from Taiwan or the mainland, are all Chinese and should encourage and help each other in areas such as business and sci-tech development, working together for rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, said Sean Lien, vice chairman of the KMT, at the ceremony.

The summit was jointly organized by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the Ministry of Education, the All-China Youth Federation, and the Beijing Municipal People's Government.

It consists of forums, an internship and job fair for youth from Taiwan, a lifestyle festival, and a night concert among other activities.

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the cross-Strait youth summit in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a scene during the main forum of the cross-Strait youth summit in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Guests jointly inaugurate a lifestyle festival during the main forum of the cross-Strait youth summit in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

