Taiwan affairs have nothing to do with Japan: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:52, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan is China's Taiwan, and its affairs have nothing to do with Japan, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Thursday in response to a media query regarding a draft evacuation plan by the Japanese government, which some people believe is formulated to cope with a so-called "Taiwan contingency."

According to media reports, the Japanese government is considering evacuating residents of Sakishima islands in Okinawa prefecture to the Kyushu and Yamaguchi prefectures in the plan.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests and bears on the political foundation of China-Japan relations, stressing that it is the red line that must not be crossed.

During its long time colonial occupation of Taiwan, Japan committed countless atrocities against Chinese people, Wu said, stressing that the Japanese side should reflect on its history of aggression and exercise caution in its words and deeds.

The spokesperson urged Japan to adhere to the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and its commitments, and stop using the Taiwan question to provoke confrontation.

Wu emphasized that the one-China principle is a prevailing consensus in the international community and a basic norm governing international relations.

He said whoever attempts to interfere in China's internal affairs or hinder China's reunification will face resolute and strong actions by the Chinese people.

