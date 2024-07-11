Traditional performing arts aimed at children in Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:16, July 11, 2024

This photo taken on July 10, 2024 shows a performance by Taipei Puppet Theater. (Xinhua)

TAIPEI, July 10 (Xinhua) -- A cultural program, launched Wednesday in Taipei, is aimed at taking traditional performing arts to about 40,000 children and family audience across Taiwan, according to its organizer.

The program, initiated by the Center for Traditional Arts in Taiwan, will sponsor 22 troupes to perform at primary schools, with their offerings including Taiwanese opera, glove puppetry, shadow puppetry and marionette, said Annie Chen, the center's director, at a press conference.

The program, which will run until November, aims to perform at 220 schools, including at least 70 ones in remote areas, Chen revealed.

It will also sponsor the troupes in staging seven open-air shows at six counties and cities across the island.

Tang Mei Yun Taiwanese Opera Company, one of the troupes that have joined the program, has produced a new play especially for the program, introducing children-friendly music and performance and including more interactive content, said Tang Mei-yun, the company's chief.

