E.China’s Fujian suspends transportation, closes scenic areas as Typhoon Gaemi approaches

11:21, July 25, 2024 By Yu Xi ( Global Times

East China's Fujian Province has deployed emergency measures including suspending passenger train and ferry services, closing scenic areas, and strengthening the early warning system, as Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, is forecast to make landfall on Thursday in the province's coastal regions, and then move further northward.

China's National Meteorological Center issued a red alert, the highest level, for Typhoon Gaemi at 10 am on Wednesday, which is the first red alert for a typhoon issued in 2024. Typhoon Gaemi, which strengthened to a super typhoon at 8 am on Wednesday, was expected to make landfall along the coast of central or northern part of China's Taiwan island on Wednesday night, according to the meteorological authorities.

After crossing the island, it has been predicted that the typhoon will make landfall in areas between Fuding and Jinjiang in Fujian, according to the meteorological authorities.

Fujian Province on Wednesday raised the emergency response level for typhoons from Level-II to Level-I, the highest level. The typhoon is forecast to move northwest at an estimated speed of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour.

The Fujian provincial meteorological bureau has further deployed meteorological services including updating the typhoon forecast and warning information in a timely manner, and fully utilizing new technologies such as meteorological satellites, radar, numerical forecasting, and artificial intelligence, according to the bureau on Wednesday.

The transportation and maritime authorities in Fujian have implemented various measures to prevent typhoons as well. The Fujian authorities have announced the suspension of all its passenger train services on Thursday and some on Friday due to the impact of the typhoon.

The maritime authorities in the province are continuously strengthening early warning and control measures, guiding ships in port to evacuate and seek shelter, evacuating personnel from offshore construction projects, and suspending ferry routes, according to the Fujian authorities.

As of 10 am on Wednesday, a total of 66 passenger ferry routes with 180 passenger ferries in the province have been suspended, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

A member of staff from the local emergency office of Pingtan county, Fujian, told the Global Times on Wednesday that they have initiated a 24-hour on-duty system to ensure a prompt response.

"Residents in our community are urged to bring in flower pots and other items left outdoors to prevent them from falling and injuring pedestrians," a local resident surnamed Pan in Fuzhou, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Local shopping malls are calling for business owners, especially those on the first floor to take precautions to secure all items to avoid unnecessary losses, close doors and windows, turn off water and electricity after leaving stores, and not hang important paintings on walls to ensure security, according to Pan.

Affected by the typhoon, many scenic spots in Fujian have been closed. In Fuzhou alone, the city has closed 10 scenic spots as of 9:30 am on Wednesday.

Some regions in Fujian will suspend businesses, production, and classes starting Thursday to reduce the impact of the typhoon, according to Fujian authorities.

East China's Zhejiang Province upgraded its alert for typhoons to Level-III on Wednesday noon, while Shanghai activated Level-IV emergency response for rainstorms and typhoons.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)