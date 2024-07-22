Typhoon Prapiroon brings rainstorms, strong gusts to south China

HAIKOU, July 22 (Xinhua) -- South China's island province of Hainan witnessed rainstorms and gusty winds from Sunday to Monday morning due to Typhoon Prapiroon, the fourth typhoon of the year, according to local meteorological authorities.

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, torrential rains hit eastern, central and western Hainan. A total of 12 cities and counties in the province, including the provincial capital Haikou, saw rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters.

The coastal areas and waters off Hainan experienced widespread gusts, with the strongest recorded in Wancheng Town in Wanning City, reaching 38.2 meters per second.

After making landfall in Wanning City around 1:30 a.m. Monday, the typhoon moved into the eastern waters of the Beibu Gulf by 10 a.m.

The typhoon is expected to continue moving northwest, strengthening again as it approaches the coastal areas near the China-Vietnam border, according to the Hainan provincial meteorological observatory.

