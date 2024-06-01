Typhoon Maliksi wanes upon landing in south China province

Xinhua) 14:23, June 01, 2024

GUANGZHOU, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Maliksi made landfall in Yangxi County, located in Yangjiang city, in south China's Guangdong Province as a tropical storm at around 0:55 a.m. Monday.

Following its landfall, Maliksi weakened from a tropical storm to a tropical depression. Nonetheless, it unleashed heavy rainfall from Friday morning to Saturday morning in southern Guangdong, with the highest cumulative rainfall of 272.3 mm recorded in the Leizhou Peninsula.

As of 6:52 a.m. Saturday, a total of 28 rainstorm warning signals were active across Guangdong.

The heavy rainfall also affected the eastern provinces of Fujian, Zhejiang and Jiangxi.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)