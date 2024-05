Monday, May 20, 2024

Heavy rainstorm hits south China's Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 14:27, May 20, 2024

Aerial view of a waterlogged street in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

Heavy rain hit Nanning on Saturday.

Cars run on a waterlogged street in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

