China issues this year's first red alert for typhoon

Xinhua) 16:39, July 24, 2024

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center issued a red alert, the highest level, for Typhoon Gaemi at 10 a.m. Wednesday. This is the first red alert for typhoon issued this year.

