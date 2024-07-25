Over 150,000 relocated in east China province as Typhoon Gaemi nears

Xinhua) 13:08, July 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows fishing boats taking shelter from the approaching Typhoon Gaemi at a harbor of Lianjiang County in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

FUZHOU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- East China's Fujian Province had relocated 156,800 residents as of 7 a.m. Thursday as Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, approaches, said local authorities.

Meanwhile, 73 passenger ferry routes along the province's coast were suspended and 97 flights canceled.

Over 29,000 people working on fishing rafts along its coast have been evacuated to the shore, and 733 fishing boats have taken shelter at ports and some 3,200 people aboard have been evacuated ashore, according to the provincial flood control office.

The typhoon made landfall in eastern Taiwan's Yilan County around midnight Thursday, leaving two dead and 201 injured. Currently, it is forecast to move northwest at an estimated speed of up to 15 km per hour.

It is expected to make landfall along the coast from Lianjiang to Xiuyu in Fujian between Thursday afternoon and evening, and then it is projected to continue to move further inland to the north.

Influenced by the typhoon, from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, 104 townships in 20 counties across Fujian saw an accumulative precipitation exceeding 50 millimeters, among which 25 townships exceeded 100 millimeters. The highest was registered in Guanyang Township, Fuding City, reaching 178.7 millimeters, said local meteorological authorities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)