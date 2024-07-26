Typhoon Gaemi makes second landfall in China

Xinhua) 08:28, July 26, 2024

This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a scene near Donggang grand bridge in Jiangyin Town, Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

FUZHOU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, made its second landfall in China on Thursday evening, according to the provincial meteorological bureau of Fujian.

With a maximum wind speed of 33 meters per second at its center, the typhoon landed at the Xiuyu District in the city of Putian, east China's Fujian Province, at around 7:50 p.m., according to the bureau.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, more than 240,000 residents were temporarily evacuated in the province and more than 5,000 rescuers in the cities of Fuzhou, Putian and Ningde, and Pingtan County were standing by, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

Gaemi made its first landfall at around midnight Thursday in eastern Taiwan's Yilan County, leaving two dead and 201 injured, local authorities said.

Staff members (1st, 2nd L) offer necessities for relocated people at a relocation site in Houchen Village of Jiangyin Town, Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Staff members patrol the sea wall in Jiangyin Town, Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows the sea near Jiangyin Town, Fuqing City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)