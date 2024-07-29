Over 766,000 in China's Fujian affected by Typhoon Gaemi

July 29, 2024

FUZHOU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of the year, has affected 766,900 residents in east China's Fujian Province, resulting in direct economic losses exceeding 1.6 billion yuan (about 224.35 million U.S. dollars).

The situation will be further assessed, said the provincial flood prevention and control office on Monday, while adding that currently no reports of casualties have been received.

By Sunday morning, Fujian had evacuated 312,700 people from hazardous areas and dispatched 2,763 rescue teams involving 69,400 people and 15,600 pieces of equipment, to carry out emergency rescue work.

The typhoon has caused heavy rainfall in many parts of Fujian, with 17 rivers experiencing floods in the period from Thursday to Sunday.

All power grid failures caused by the typhoon have been resolved, and the telecommunication network remains stable.

