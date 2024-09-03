South China province on alert as typhoon Yagi approaches

HAIKOU, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- South China's Hainan Province activated a level IV emergency response as typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, is forecast to land on the province's coast, local authorities said Tuesday.

Typhoon Yagi has moved into the eastern part of the South China Sea and is continuing to approach the east of Hainan Island. As it is gradually gaining strength, the typhoon is expected to land along the east coastal areas of Hainan and the west coast of Guangdong Province on Friday. According to the provincial meteorological bureau, the maximum wind force near its center will reach levels 15-17 (strong typhoon or super typhoon level).

Influenced by the typhoon, the province's sea areas will be hit by strong gusts from Tuesday night to Sunday. Hainan Island will experience heavy rainstorms from Thursday to Saturday.

