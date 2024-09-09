China's Hainan sees joint police patrol with Serbia

Xinhua) 11:02, September 09, 2024

Serbian and Chinese police officers carry out joint police patrol in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Xinhua)

HAIKOU, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The launching ceremony of a joint police patrol between China and Serbia was held Saturday in Sanya, a city in south China's island province of Hainan.

At the invitation of China's Ministry of Public Security, six police officers from Serbia came to China for a one-month joint police patrol mission, according to the authority.

During the period, Serbian and Chinese police will patrol tourist attractions in Hainan and east China's Zhejiang Province. According to the agreement between the two sides, Serbian police will cooperate with their Chinese counterparts to meet the safety demands of Serbians in China and jointly create a safe tourism environment.

In 2019 and 2023, the Ministry of Public Security sent police teams to Serbia to carry out joint patrols at the invitation of the Serbian side, and achieved positive results.

Serbian and Chinese police officers pose for a group photo at the launching ceremony of a joint police patrol between China and Serbia in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Huimin)

