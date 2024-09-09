New China-Europe express railway assembly center launched in Serbia

The first specialized supply chain train for China's Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., Ltd., of China-Europe Express Railway arrives in Indjija, Belgrade, Sept, 7, 2024. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

The Shandong China-Europe Express Railway Assembly Center was inaugurated Saturday in Serbia, which will play a crucial role in advancing Serbia's infrastructure and energy projects.

INDJIJA, Serbia, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Shandong China-Europe Express Railway Assembly Center was inaugurated Saturday at a ceremony held in Indjija, a town located some 50 kilometers northwest of Belgrade.

The ceremony, which also saw the presentation of the first specialized supply chain train for China's Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., Ltd., was attended by government officials and industry representatives from Serbia and China.

Tomislav Momirovic, Serbian minister of domestic and foreign trade, said the new assembly center will play a crucial role in advancing Serbia's infrastructure and energy projects, positioning the country as a key logistics hub in the region.

Zhang Zhe, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Serbia, encouraged businesses from both countries to enhance their cooperation and strengthen ties.

