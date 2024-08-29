Hungary-Serbia railway showcases Chinese innovation to Europe

(People's Daily App) 16:54, August 29, 2024

The Hungary-Serbia railway, a key Belt and Road Initiative project, is emerging as a symbol of Chinese innovation and technological prowess in Europe, according to Bojan Lalic, director of the Belt and Road Institute Belgrade. Lalic highlighted the railway's significance on Wednesday at the 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. The railway was a "show room" of Chinese expertise, innovation and technology with potential to influence the entire European continent, he said.

