Political resolution of Ukraine crisis urged

10:04, July 09, 2024 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. The two leaders exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and China-European Union relations, among other things. (FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY)

President Xi Jinping said on Monday that a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and an early ceasefire are in the best interest of all parties, and urged the international community to create conditions for direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who arrived in the Chinese capital on Monday morning. "Peace mission 3.0" is how Orban captioned a picture posted on social media platform X soon after his arrival in Beijing.

Orban's visit to the Chinese capital comes on the heels of his trips last week to Moscow and Kyiv, where he proposed that Ukraine consider agreeing to an immediate cease-fire with Russia.

During the meeting in Beijing, the two leaders engaged in in-depth discussions on the Ukraine crisis. Orban briefed Xi about his recent visits to Russia and Ukraine. Xi commended him for his efforts to promote a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis and outlined China's views and propositions on the matter.

Xi said that priority should be given to adhering to the "three principles of no spillover from the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no adding fuel to the fire by relevant parties", in order to quickly cool down the situation.

He underlined the need for the international community to provide assistance for direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Only when all major powers exert "positive rather than negative influence" can a ceasefire occur, he said.

Xi said that China has been actively facilitating peace talks in its own way, encouraging and supporting all efforts conducive to a peaceful resolution of the crisis. Noting that the basic principles and efforts of China and Hungary are aligned, he said that China is willing to continue its communication with Hungary and relevant parties.

On Wednesday, Xi reiterated China's position on the Ukraine crisis during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, Kazakhstan. He said that China is willing to continue making positive efforts to promote a political settlement of the crisis.

Following his meeting with Xi, Orban posted on X that China is a "key power" in creating the conditions for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "This is why I came to meet with President Xi in Beijing, just two months after his official visit to Budapest," Orban wrote.

Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union at the start of July.

During his meeting with Orban on Monday, Xi expressed the hope that Hungary would play an active role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations and in achieving positive interactions between them.

Xi also emphasized that there is no geopolitical wrangling or conflict of fundamental interests between China and the EU.

China-EU relations are of strategic significance and global influence and should be kept stable and healthy, he said, adding that both sides should work together to address global challenges.

He emphasized the need for both sides to uphold partnership, continue to promote two-way opening-up, and strengthen international cooperation, in order to contribute to promoting global peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

On bilateral relations, Xi said that China will further comprehensively deepen reform, promote high-quality development, and advance high-level opening-up, which will provide new opportunities for and inject new impetus into China-Hungary cooperation.

He called for maintaining high-level exchanges between the two countries, deepening political mutual trust, and enhancing strategic communication and coordination.

Both countries should continue to firmly support each other, strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, and actively participate in the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said.

Recalling Xi's state visit to Hungary in May, Orban said his country advocates strengthening cooperation with China, and opposes forming "small circles" and stoking bloc confrontation.

Hungary is willing to take the opportunity of its rotating presidency of the EU to actively promote the sound development of EU-China relations, he said.

Orban noted that China wants world peace and has put forward a series of important, constructive initiatives amid a turbulent international situation.

China has used practical actions to demonstrate its ability as an important stabilizer in promoting world peace, Orban said. Hungary highly appreciates and values China's role and influence in global affairs, and is willing to closely maintain strategic communication and cooperation with China, he added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)