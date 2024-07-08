Xi sends congratulatory letter to green development forum of SCO countries

Xinhua) 12:57, July 08, 2024

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries.

Xi pointed out that it is the consensus of SCO countries to protect the environment and promote green development. China, committed to the philosophy that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, has in recent years unswervingly pursued a model of sound development featuring improved production, higher living standards and healthy ecosystems, leading to remarkable achievements in building a beautiful China.

China hopes to strengthen communication and cooperation in the field of green development with all parties via the forum, to boost the sustainable economic and social development of all countries and promote harmonious coexistence between human and nature, Xi said.

Describing the SCO as a model for a new type of international relations and regional cooperation, Xi noted that China has recently taken over the rotating presidency of the SCO.

China is ready to work with all sides to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, strengthen unity and coordination, promote green development, write a new chapter of common development, and jointly build an even closer SCO community with a shared future, Xi added.

The Green Development Forum of SCO Countries opened on Monday in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

