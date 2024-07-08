Languages

Archive

Monday, July 08, 2024

Home>>

Hungarian PM to visit China on Monday

(Xinhua) 08:05, July 08, 2024

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary will be in China on Monday and President Xi Jinping will meet with him and have an in-depth discussion with him on issues of mutual interest.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories