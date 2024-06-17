China-Hungary intl' air cargo route launched

Xinhua) 16:33, June 17, 2024

WUHAN, June 17 (Xinhua) -- A new international air cargo route linking Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China's Hubei Province with Hungarian capital Budapest was launched on Monday, according to SF Airlines.

The Ezhou-Budapest cargo route is the first air cargo route linking Hungary from Ezhou Huahu Airport, China's first cargo-focused airport. It is also SF Airlines' third route from this airport to Europe, the airline said.

Operated by B747-400 freighter, one round-trip flight is scheduled on this route every week, providing more than 200 tonnes of air-cargo delivery capacity per week.

This direct air route will mainly serve parcel express, and e-commerce goods, among others. It will expand channels for air logistics between the two countries and boost China-Europe economic exchanges, according to SF Airlines.

The Ezhou Huahu Airport, which began operations in July 2022, is a cargo-focused hub airport with extensive cargo traffic and some passenger traffic. In April 2023, it opened its first international cargo route carried by SF Airlines.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is China's largest air cargo carrier in fleet size. To date, it has cultivated an international route network from Ezhou to destinations in Europe, North America, Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia and East Asia, said the cargo carrier.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)