Peng Liyuan visits Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school

(People's Daily App) 16:49, May 10, 2024

Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Aniko Levai, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's wife, visited the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school in Budapest on Thursday afternoon.

