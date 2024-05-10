Home>>
Peng Liyuan visits Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school
(People's Daily App) 16:49, May 10, 2024
Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Aniko Levai, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's wife, visited the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school in Budapest on Thursday afternoon.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full Text: Outcome list of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Hungary
- 2,000-year-old Chinese relics exhibited in Hungary
- China, Hungary embrace new economic cooperation opportunities under all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era
- Interview: China's technology, economic growth to benefit Hungary, says official
- China, Hungary elevate ties during Xi’s visit in Budapest
- Building of battery factory on schedule
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.