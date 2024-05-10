We Are China

2,000-year-old Chinese relics exhibited in Hungary

Ecns.cn) 13:27, May 10, 2024

Replicas of the Qin Terracotta Warriors are displayed in Hungary, May 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

A total of 50 pieces of replicas of the Qin Terracotta Warriors and two Bronze chariots and horses were on show.

A replica of the Qin Terracotta Warrior are displayed in Hungary, May 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

A visitor views jade clothes sewn with gold wire dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC - 25AD) at an exhibition in Hungary, May 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

Visitors view exhibits at an exhibition in Hungary, May 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

