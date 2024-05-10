Home>>
2,000-year-old Chinese relics exhibited in Hungary
(Ecns.cn) 13:27, May 10, 2024
Replicas of the Qin Terracotta Warriors are displayed in Hungary, May 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)
A total of 50 pieces of replicas of the Qin Terracotta Warriors and two Bronze chariots and horses were on show.
A replica of the Qin Terracotta Warrior are displayed in Hungary, May 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)
A visitor views jade clothes sewn with gold wire dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC - 25AD) at an exhibition in Hungary, May 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)
Visitors view exhibits at an exhibition in Hungary, May 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Hungary ready to promote construction of Hungary-Serbia Railway
- Full Text: Outcome list of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Hungary
- China, Hungary elevate ties during Xi’s visit in Budapest
- In pics: Cultural exchanges at Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school
- Experience of China-Hungary exchanges sets example for others
- Building of battery factory on schedule
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.