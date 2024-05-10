In pics: Cultural exchanges at Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school

People's Daily Online) 09:06, May 10, 2024

Students dance during a class break at the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school in Budapest, Hungary, May 8, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)

Founded in 2004, the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school in Budapest, capital of Hungary is the first full-time public school in Central and Eastern Europe that uses Chinese and the local language for instruction.

For nearly two decades, the school has nurtured students who are familiar with and love Chinese culture and has built a bridge of friendship between China and Hungary.

In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to a letter from the students of the school. He encouraged Hungarian youths to learn more about China and become envoys of China-Hungary friendship.

