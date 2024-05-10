China, Hungary ready to promote construction of Hungary-Serbia Railway

Xinhua) 09:00, May 10, 2024

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China and Hungary are willing to actively promote the construction of the Hungarian section of the Hungary-Serbia Railway, and jointly promote high-level connectivity in Central and Eastern Europe, a joint statement said on Thursday.

The Hungary-Serbia Railway is a landmark project under Belt and Road cooperation, and also a flagship project of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, said the joint statement between China and Hungary issued during the state visit to Hungary by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)