Home>>
China, Hungary ready to promote construction of Hungary-Serbia Railway
(Xinhua) 09:00, May 10, 2024
BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China and Hungary are willing to actively promote the construction of the Hungarian section of the Hungary-Serbia Railway, and jointly promote high-level connectivity in Central and Eastern Europe, a joint statement said on Thursday.
The Hungary-Serbia Railway is a landmark project under Belt and Road cooperation, and also a flagship project of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, said the joint statement between China and Hungary issued during the state visit to Hungary by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Peng Liyuan visits Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school
- Full text: China-Hungary Joint Statement on the Establishment of an All-Weather Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the New Era
- China, Hungary elevate ties to all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership
- Xi, Hungarian PM hold talks in Budapest
- Peng Liyuan visits Buda Castle, has tea with Hungarian first lady
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.