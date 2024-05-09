Peng Liyuan visits Buda Castle, has tea with Hungarian first lady

Xinhua) 21:55, May 09, 2024

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on invitation visited the Buda Castle and had tea with Zsuzsanna Nagy, wife of Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, here on Thursday.

The two first ladies appreciated the exhibition of Hungarian Herend porcelain and traditional embroidery craftsmanship.

Peng said she is impressed by the exquisite Hungarian porcelain and superb embroidery craftsmanship.

Porcelain and embroidery are common symbols of the civilizations of China and Hungary, Peng said, adding it is hoped that artists from both countries strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, and promote cultural integration.

The two first ladies listened to a briefing on the restoration of the Szent Istvan Hall of the Buda Castle.

Appreciating the exquisite restoration skills of Hungarian experts, Peng raised her hope that the two sides would strengthen cooperation in the protection and restoration of cultural relics, so that historical legacies could be better passed on.

Hungary is a beautiful country and its people are hospitable, Peng said during her friendly and cordial chat over tea with Nagy.

There are many similarities between the cultures of China and Hungary, and the two peoples share a deep sense of affinity, Peng said.

The friendship between the two countries has a solid foundation, she said, adding she hopes that the friendship between the two countries will be passed on from generation to generation and grow stronger over time.

