China-Hungary friendship not targeting, nor dictated by any third party: Xi
(Xinhua) 20:03, May 09, 2024
BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China-Hungary friendship from generation to generation does not target any third party, nor should it be dictated by any third party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.
Xi made the remarks while holding talks with his Hungarian counterpart, Tamas Sulyok.
