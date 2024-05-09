Home>>
Infographics: Highlights of China-Hungary cooperation in numbers
(People's Daily Online) 17:25, May 09, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Young people bridge cultural ties as China-Hungary bonds deepen
- In pics: Explore beauty of Budapest, Pearl of the Danube
- Chinese and Hungarian national flags hoisted in Budapest
- Cultural exchanges bring Chinese, Hungarians closer
- Choral singing method transforms lives in Hunan
- Xiangyu in Budapest | President Xi Jinping arrives in Hungary
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.