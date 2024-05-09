Home>>
Xiangyu in Budapest | President Xi Jinping arrives in Hungary
(People's Daily App) 17:02, May 09, 2024
President Xi Jinping concluded his visit to Serbia and came to Hungary on Wednesday, the last stop of his European trip. The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife came to the airport to greet Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan. Follow People's Daily reporter Wang Xiangyu for more information.
(Produced by Wang Xiangyu and Di Jingyuan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
