Xi says ready to jointly promote high-level development of China-Hungary ties

Xinhua) 18:50, May 09, 2024

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed on Thursday his readiness to foster a good working relationship and friendship with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, increase exchanges and communication on matters of mutual interest, and jointly promote the high-level development of bilateral relations.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Sulyok at the Sandor Palace in Budapest.

