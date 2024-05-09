Home>>
Xi says ready to jointly promote high-level development of China-Hungary ties
(Xinhua) 18:50, May 09, 2024
BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed on Thursday his readiness to foster a good working relationship and friendship with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, increase exchanges and communication on matters of mutual interest, and jointly promote the high-level development of bilateral relations.
Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Sulyok at the Sandor Palace in Budapest.
