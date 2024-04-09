Home>>
Telling tales through traditional costumes
(People's Daily App) 16:39, April 09, 2024
At the 2024 Spring Festival Gala, China's most-watched TV program, the dance performances "Lucky Fish," "Impression of China" and "Wing Chun" impressed audiences nationwide. Their unique take on traditional aesthetics sparked widespread discussions, particularly regarding the costumes. Yang Donglin, the costumes’ designer, is introducing Chinese culture through fashion in exciting new ways. Learn about Yang's work and his mission in this video.
(Produced by Ni Tao, Liang Peiyu, Di Jingyuan, Wang Yinping, Wei Chengjun, Qiao Lanxi, Li Bowen, Zou Zhen, Liu Yixuan, Wang Zihui )
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wearable rainbows: Xinjiang's atlas silk
- Chinese, Italian fashion industries deepen cooperation by boosting exchanges
- China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicks off
- Exploring horse-face skirt manufacturer in Shandong
- Hanfu beauty shines at cherry blossom festival
- Heaven Gaia show kicks off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.