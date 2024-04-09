Telling tales through traditional costumes

(People's Daily App) 16:39, April 09, 2024

At the 2024 Spring Festival Gala, China's most-watched TV program, the dance performances "Lucky Fish," "Impression of China" and "Wing Chun" impressed audiences nationwide. Their unique take on traditional aesthetics sparked widespread discussions, particularly regarding the costumes. Yang Donglin, the costumes’ designer, is introducing Chinese culture through fashion in exciting new ways. Learn about Yang's work and his mission in this video.

(Produced by Ni Tao, Liang Peiyu, Di Jingyuan, Wang Yinping, Wei Chengjun, Qiao Lanxi, Li Bowen, Zou Zhen, Liu Yixuan, Wang Zihui )

