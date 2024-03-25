Chinese, Italian fashion industries deepen cooperation by boosting exchanges

Xinhua) 11:10, March 25, 2024

SHENZHEN, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week was held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, from Tuesday to Friday, marking the deepening of cooperation between the Chinese and Italian fashion industries.

Mario Boselli, president of the Italy China Council Foundation (ICCF), who has long been committed to promoting Sino-Italian economic and trade cooperation, believes that the Chinese market brings broad opportunities for Italian enterprises.

The Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week is an important attempt by Shenzhen and Milan to deepen cooperation and exchanges in the modern fashion industry.

In the view of Raffaella Godi, chairman of the Italian Guitar Communication Agency, the interaction between the fashion industries of the two countries sends a strong signal that the two different but very similar cultures of China and Italy can collide to produce more creative sparks.

Giliola Adele Maule, president of Camera Showroom Milano, an independent association of selected international fashion showroom in Milan, said that the Fashion Week has a huge impact on the downstream market of the fashion industry chain, gathering resources from domestic and international designers, brands, buyers, foundations and agents, promoting the concentration of development factors, extending the industrial ecosystem, and injecting new momentum into the development of the fashion industry.

Zhao Huizhou, founder and chief designer of Eachway Fashion Group, hopes to promote cooperation between Chinese and Italian designers, fashion experts and fashion tourism, and through mutual empowerment between cultures.

The Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week has facilitated several deep cooperation agreements between Chinese and Italian fashion industry professionals.

