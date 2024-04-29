We Are China

Puyuan Fashion Week kicks off in Zhejiang, E China

Xinhua) 09:07, April 29, 2024

A model presents a creation during the Puyuan Fashion Week in Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

The five-day Puyuan Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday at Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing, embracing the theme "Weaving a Wise Future" under the guiding principle that "Knitting is Fashion."

Combining the beauty of fashion knitwear with the idyllic charm of water town, Puyuan Fashion Week showcases the symbiotic relationship between the fashion industry and resort town tourism.

