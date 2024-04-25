Highlights of Puyuan fashion week in east China

Xinhua) 11:27, April 25, 2024

A model presents a creation at the VERA WANG VIP show during the Puyuan fashion week at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2024. Puyuan is a major knitwear center in China with strong manufacturing capability. The fashion week is held here on Wednesday, hoping to put local knitwear on the global fashion podium. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Models present creations at THE ATELIER show during the Puyuan fashion week at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2024. Puyuan is a major knitwear center in China with strong manufacturing capability. The fashion week is held here on Wednesday, hoping to put local knitwear on the global fashion podium. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A model presents a creation at the VERA WANG VIP show during the Puyuan fashion week at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2024. Puyuan is a major knitwear center in China with strong manufacturing capability. The fashion week is held here on Wednesday, hoping to put local knitwear on the global fashion podium. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A model presents a creation at THE ATELIER show during the Puyuan fashion week at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2024. Puyuan is a major knitwear center in China with strong manufacturing capability. The fashion week is held here on Wednesday, hoping to put local knitwear on the global fashion podium. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Models present creations at THE ATELIER show during the Puyuan fashion week at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2024. Puyuan is a major knitwear center in China with strong manufacturing capability. The fashion week is held here on Wednesday, hoping to put local knitwear on the global fashion podium. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Models present creations at THE ATELIER show during the Puyuan fashion week at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2024. Puyuan is a major knitwear center in China with strong manufacturing capability. The fashion week is held here on Wednesday, hoping to put local knitwear on the global fashion podium. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)