Xi says ready to jointly promote high-level development of China-Hungary ties

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed on Thursday his readiness to foster a good working relationship and friendship with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, increase exchanges and communication on matters of mutual interest, and jointly promote the high-level development of bilateral relations.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Sulyok at the Sandor Palace in Budapest.

The Chinese president expressed his delight to visit the beautiful country of Hungary and to make acquaintance with Sulyok, and thanked his Hungarian counterpart for his gracious invitation and thoughtful arrangements.

Describing Sulyok as an experienced statesman and a legal expert in Hungary, Xi commended Sulyok for his long-standing dedication to growing China-Hungary friendship and for his positive contribution to the development of bilateral ties.

Noting that Hungary is one of the first countries to recognize New China, Xi said since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, China and Hungary have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, and pursued mutual benefit.

The bilateral relationship has stood the test of the changing international landscape and continued to grow in depth from a friendship across the continent, to a friendly and cooperative partnership and then to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

The China-Hungary relationship is now at its best in history, he said, adding that the traditional friendship has taken deep roots in the hearts of the people, and cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful outcomes.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, Xi expressed his readiness to work with Sulyok to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, and steer the China-Hungary relationship to higher levels.

