China to promote greater synergy between Chinese modernization, Hungary's Eastern Opening strategy: Xi

Xinhua) 20:04, May 09, 2024

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to promote greater synergy between Chinese modernization and Hungary's Eastern Opening strategy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when holding talks with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok.

