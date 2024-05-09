Xi says China, Hungary always respect each other, pursue mutual benefit

Xinhua) 18:52, May 09, 2024

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, China and Hungary have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, and pursued mutual benefit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.

Hungary is one of the first countries to recognize New China, Xi noted when meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok at the Sandor Palace in Budapest.

