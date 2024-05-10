Peng Liyuan visits Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Aniko Levai, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's wife, visits the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school in Budapest, Hungary, May 9, 2024. Upon arrival, Peng was warmly greeted by Levai and the school principal. The students held the national flags of China and Hungary along the road to welcome her. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Aniko Levai, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's wife, visited the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school in Budapest on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, Peng was warmly greeted by Levai and the school principal. The students held the national flags of China and Hungary along the road to welcome her.

With great interest, Peng and Levai watched classes on Chinese language and traditional Chinese culture such as paper cutting and calligraphy, and had cordial exchanges with the students.

Peng said that the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school is a symbol of the friendship between China and Hungary, and that she is glad to see that the students speak Chinese very well.

She expressed hope that the students will work hard to learn the Chinese language and Chinese culture, have the opportunity to visit or study in China, and actively contribute to the inheritance and promotion of the China-Hungary friendship.

Peng and Levai watched a video of the school's 20-year development history and the students' talent shows such as dance, poetry recitation and chorus, and took photos with the students.

Before leaving, Peng presented a batch of books on Chinese culture to the school.

Established in 2004, the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school is a 12-year all-through public school that teaches in both Chinese and Hungarian.

