China, Hungary agree to establish inter-governmental cooperation mechanism on China-Europe Railway Express
BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China and Hungary agreed on Thursday to establish an inter-governmental cooperation mechanism on the China-Europe Railway Express, a joint statement said on Thursday.
The two sides spoke highly of the development of the China-Europe Railway Express between China and Hungary, according to the joint statement between China and Hungary issued during the state visit to Hungary by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
China and Hungary also agreed to promote infrastructure connectivity, and jointly take practical measures to ensure the security of the transport routes and improve the quality and efficiency of the China-Europe Railway Express, so as to provide important support for deepening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, said the statement.
