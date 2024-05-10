Home>>
Hungarian-Chinese school in Budapest fosters friendship and cultural understanding
(People's Daily App) 16:32, May 10, 2024
Founded in 2004 in Budapest, the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school is the only full-time school in Europe that teaches in Chinese as well as the local language. Over the past two decades, the school has witnessed the blossoming friendship between China and Hungary. In 2009, Xi Jinping, then Chinese vice president, visited the school. This January, Xi replied to a letter from students at the school, encouraging Hungarian youth to learn more about China and become envoys of the China-Hungary friendship.
