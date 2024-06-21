China Cultural Center in Budapest opens its doors

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Budapest sprung into life on Thursday, with an opening event featuring a photo exhibition and an interactive tea show.

Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation Janos Csak spoke at the event of the enduring friendship and mutual respect between Hungary and China. "The opening of this institution marks another milestone in our cooperation, which spans economic, cultural, commercial, and financial areas," he said.

The new center will deepen Hungarians' understanding of Chinese culture, and strengthen bilateral relations, he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao expressed gratitude for the support received from Hungarian authorities, and expressed hope that the center would facilitate rich cultural exchanges. "Although China and Hungary are separated by great distances, the friendship between our peoples has a long history and a bright future," he added.

Director of the China Cultural Center in Budapest Jin Hao welcomed the guests and acknowledged the collaborative efforts that led to the center's opening.

The event continued with an unveiling of the center's nameplate, a tea ceremony presentation and a viewing of a photo exhibition called "Silk Road's Reflection - China Through the Eyes of Hungarian Photographers."

