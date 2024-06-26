China to work with Hungary to keep bilateral ties at forefront of China-Europe relations: Chinese FM

June 26, 2024

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Hungary to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and keep China-Hungary relations at the forefront of China-Europe relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks over a phone call with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Wang said that during Chinese President Xi Jinping's successful visit to Hungary not long ago, he and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban jointly announced the elevation of China-Hungary relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, injecting strong impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

Congratulating Hungary on its upcoming rotating presidency of the European Union (EU), he stressed that China has always supported European integration and the EU's strategic independence, and regards the Europe side as an important partner on the Chinese path to modernization.

Noting that China maintains a high degree of stability and continuity in its policy toward Europe, Wang said it is hoped that the Europe side will pursue a rational and pragmatic policy toward China, uphold an open stance and work with China to ensure the sound and steady development of China-Europe relations.

It is believed that Hungary will play a positive and constructive role in the sound interaction between China and Europe, he added.

Szijjarto said Xi's visit to Hungary was a complete success with fruitful outcomes. The positive results in Hungary-China friendly relations have demonstrated that deepening cooperation with China aligns with Europe's fundamental interests.

He said that Hungary is willing to take the opportunity of assuming the rotating presidency of the EU to promote mutual understanding between Europe and China, enhance cooperation efficiency, oppose protectionism and insist on resolving trade frictions through dialogue and consultation.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue. Szijjarto said that the "six common understandings" jointly issued by China and Brazil has laid a good foundation for future peace talks, noting that Hungary fully agrees with this important peace initiative and thanks China for its contribution to peace.

Wang said that with the conflict continuing to drag on and even intensify, the world needs more objective, balanced and constructive voices and more pragmatic and effective efforts to promote peace. China will continue to work with all like-minded countries to accumulate factors for peace and make unremitting efforts to ultimately achieve peace talks.

