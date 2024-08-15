Serbian president meets Chinese state councilor

Xinhua) 08:10, August 15, 2024

BELGRADE, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin visited Serbia from Aug. 12 to 14, meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and holding talks with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.

Vucic asked Shen to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He stated that Xi's successful visit to Serbia in May has opened a new chapter of history for bilateral relations. He added that Serbia values the ironclad friendship between Serbia and China, and is willing to work with China to deepen cooperation in all aspects, including sports, to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Vucevic said that the Serbian government will work with the Chinese side to actively implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, take EXPO 2027 to be held in Serbia as an opportunity to jointly deepen the Belt and Road cooperation, and steadily advance the building of a Serbia-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Shen conveyed cordial regards from President Xi to President Vucic, and greetings from Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Prime Minister Vucevic.

Shen said that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Serbia relations, and will continue to work with Serbia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, focus on advancing the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, including economy, sports, tourism, and women's cause, and solidify the ironclad friendship.

During her stay in Serbia, Shen learned about the development of Serbia's sports. She also visited the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade and the construction site of the Belgrade-Budapest railway.

