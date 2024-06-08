Serbia unveils Chinese-built high-speed train in Belgrade

A new Chinese-built high-speed train, equipped with 250 seats and boasting a speed of up to 200 km/h, was unveiled in Belgrade on Friday.

BELGRADE, June 7 (Xinhua) -- A new Chinese-built high-speed train was unveiled in Belgrade on Friday during a ceremony attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Vucic announced at the ceremony at Zemun train station that Serbia has ordered five trains from the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), for passenger transport along the soon-to-be-completed Serbian section of the Belgrade-Budapest railway.

The president highlighted that the 180-km trip from Belgrade to Subotica, near the Serbia-Hungary border, will take just one hour and 10 minutes.

"I especially want to thank the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), which is probably the best company that has ever done something in Serbia. That company is a miracle and it's amazing how these people work," Vucic said.

The 350-km long Belgrade-Budapest railway is under construction by a consortium of Chinese companies, including the CCCC.

Regarding the train imports from China, he explained: "The last one should arrive according to the contract on Dec. 31, 2025. We will carry out tests for the Belgrade-Subotica line already in September, and no later than Dec. 1. If we finish the line by then, and we will, you will ride this train Belgrade-Subotica."

The Chinese contractors have so far successfully completed the railway between the capitals of Belgrade and Serbia's second-biggest city, Novi Sad, and will extend this railway to Subotica by December 2024.

Vucic also noted that the reconstructed Belgrade-Novi Sad railway, which opened in March 2022, has revitalized Serbia's railway transport.

"We import the best quality and most beautiful trains. I hope that we will build them soon. That would be very important for the growth of Serbia," said Vucic. He said he hoped Serbia would soon, with Chinese help, start building fast trains domestically.

The Belgrade-Budapest railway is one of the flagship projects of China's Belt and Road Initiative in Europe, thanks to cooperation between China, Hungary and Serbia.

The new train has 250 seats and can reach a speed of up to 200 km per hour. It features intelligent diagnostics, maintenance, ticket sales systems, space for wheelchairs, toilets for people with reduced mobility, and storage for bicycles and bulky luggage.

