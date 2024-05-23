CPC delegation visits Serbia

Xinhua) 10:14, May 23, 2024

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, meets with Milos Vucevic, president of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and prime minister of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, May 21, 2024. At the invitation of the SNS, a delegation of the CPC led by Yin Li visited Serbia from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

BELGRADE, May 22 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited Serbia from Monday to Tuesday.

During the visit, the Chinese delegation, led by Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, met with Milos Vucevic, president of the SNS and prime minister of Serbia, and Ana Brnabic, speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia.

During the meetings, Yin, also secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, China-Serbia relations have withstood the test of international changes and reached an unprecedented level.

Not long ago, Yin said, Chinese President Xi Jinping once again paid a state visit to Serbia, during which he and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signed a joint statement on the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, opening a new chapter of history for bilateral relations.

China is willing to work with Serbia to implement the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote the spirit of the ironclad friendship between the two countries, and jointly advance the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, Yin added.

Yin noted that Beijing will further deepen cooperation with Serbia in fields including economy and trade, science and technology, and culture, and strengthen sister-city exchanges to enhance the development of China-Serbia relations through local interactions.

The Serbian side said Serbia attaches great importance to the development of the ironclad friendship between Serbia and China, and is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen exchanges between the two parties, and deepen the exchanges of governance experience and local cooperation.

Serbia is ready to continue actively participating in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, strive for more practical results in bilateral cooperation in various fields, and bring more benefits to the two peoples, the Serbian side added.

During the visit, Yin visited the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade and the Museum of Contemporary Art, and attended the 66th International Fair of Technics and Technical Achievements in Belgrade. He also watched a China-Serbia art exhibition for universities and students, co-hosted by Beijing Union University and its Serbian partners in Novi Sad, Serbia's second-largest city.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)