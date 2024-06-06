China's top legislator meets Serbian parliamentary delegation

Xinhua) 08:30, June 06, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with deputy speakers of the National Assembly of Serbia Marina Ragus and Snezana Paunovic in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with deputy speakers of the National Assembly of Serbia Marina Ragus and Snezana Paunovic here on Wednesday.

Zhao, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the NPC of China is ready to work with the National Assembly of Serbia to implement the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state, give full play to the role of mechanisms such as the cooperation committee between the two countries' legislatures, and strengthen exchanges at all levels.

Zhao called on both sides to cement their iron-clad friendship, boost practical cooperation, promote the smooth implementation of the China-Serbia Free Trade Agreement, foster a sound legal and business environment, advance people-to-people and sub-national exchanges, and cultivate friendship between the two peoples.

The Serbian side said that the iron-clad friendship between Serbia and China has grown stronger over time. The National Assembly of Serbia is willing to maintain close friendly exchanges with the NPC of China, and make contributions to the building of a Serbia-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, poses for a photo with deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia Marina Ragus in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. Zhao met with deputy speakers of the National Assembly of Serbia Marina Ragus and Snezana Paunovic here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, poses for a photo with deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia Snezana Paunovic in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2024. Zhao met with deputy speakers of the National Assembly of Serbia Marina Ragus and Snezana Paunovic here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)