China to impose FTA tariff rates on certain Serbian imports

Xinhua) 13:21, June 27, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China will impose the tariff rates it has pledged under a free trade agreement (FTA) signed with Serbia on certain imports from the country, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Thursday.

The adjustment will take effect on July 1, 2024, the same day the FTA comes into force.

