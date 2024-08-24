New stations of Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway start construction
Workers are busy at the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2024. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.
With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.
With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Workers are busy at the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2024. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.
With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Workers are busy at the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2024. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.
With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the construction site of the Fuping Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.
With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Photo by Cao Gong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the construction site of the Fuping Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.
With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Photo by Cao Gong/Xinhua)
A worker prepares rebar at the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2024. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.
With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Workers are busy at the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2024. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.
With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.
With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China reports record railway passenger trips in Jan.-July
- China-Europe Railway Express freight volume up 11 pct in first seven months
- New high-speed railway launched to boost integration of China's Yangtze River Delta
- China sees over 300 million railway passenger trips so far in summer rush
- Manzhouli railway port handles 2,327 China-Europe freight train trips in 1st half of 2024
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.