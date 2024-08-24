New stations of Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway start construction

Xinhua) 09:36, August 24, 2024

Workers are busy at the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2024. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.

With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.

Workers are busy at the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2024. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.

Workers are busy at the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2024. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the construction site of the Fuping Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.

With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Photo by Cao Gong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the construction site of the Fuping Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.

A worker prepares rebar at the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2024. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.

Workers are busy at the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2024. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the construction site of the Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The construction of Fuping Railway Station and Tangxian Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway started on Friday.

