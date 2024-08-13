China reports record railway passenger trips in Jan.-July
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Railway passenger trips in China hit a record high of about 2.52 billion in the first seven months of 2024, a surge of 15.7 percent year on year, data from the country's railway operator showed Monday.
China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said that during this period, an average of 10,434 passenger trains were operated daily, up 10.6 percent year on year.
In the first seven months, the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway reported approximately 15.38 million cross-boundary passenger trips, an increase of 54.7 percent from a year earlier.
During the same period, the China-Laos Railway handled around 139,000 cross-border passenger trips, according to the company.
The company said that since the beginning of 2024, it has tapped potential in its capabilities for transporting passengers by opening new rail lines and optimizing railway operations.
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Europe Railway Express freight volume up 11 pct in first seven months
- New high-speed railway launched to boost integration of China's Yangtze River Delta
- China sees over 300 million railway passenger trips so far in summer rush
- Manzhouli railway port handles 2,327 China-Europe freight train trips in 1st half of 2024
- Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway put into full operation
- China sees over 200 million railway passenger trips so far in summer rush
- Veteran architect reflects on China's evolving train stations
- China's rail freight volume, turnover hit record highs in June
- China reports record railway passenger trips in H1
- Three newly built stations along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway unveiled
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.