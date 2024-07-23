Manzhouli railway port handles 2,327 China-Europe freight train trips in 1st half of 2024

Xinhua) 08:11, July 23, 2024

A drone photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows two China-Europe freight trains running through the Manzhouli railway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. According to statistics from Manzhouli Customs, in the first six months of 2024, the Manzhouli railway port has handled 2,327 China-Europe freight train trips. The import and export value with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) participating countries reached 59.88 billion yuan (about 8.4 billion U.S. dollars), up 3.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Exports are mainly cars, home appliances and other mechanical and electrical products, imports are mainly resource commodities such as coal, metal ores, and grain. (Xinhua/Li He)

